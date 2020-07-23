All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 11303 Lucky Dan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
11303 Lucky Dan Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:01 PM

11303 Lucky Dan Drive

11303 Lucky Dan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11303 Lucky Dan Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Waterman Farms. This how will not leave you wanting much! From its open layout, to its spacious rooms, you have found a place to call home! You will enjoy all the little things. From the dark cabinets to the double sink in the master bedroom. There is even room to work from home in the office which offers glass french doors. Don't let this one get away!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 Lucky Dan Drive have any available units?
11303 Lucky Dan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 11303 Lucky Dan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11303 Lucky Dan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 Lucky Dan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 Lucky Dan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11303 Lucky Dan Drive offer parking?
No, 11303 Lucky Dan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11303 Lucky Dan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 Lucky Dan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 Lucky Dan Drive have a pool?
No, 11303 Lucky Dan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11303 Lucky Dan Drive have accessible units?
No, 11303 Lucky Dan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 Lucky Dan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 Lucky Dan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 Lucky Dan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11303 Lucky Dan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNoblesville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Noblesville Apartments with ParkingNoblesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INWabash, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis