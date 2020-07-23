11303 Lucky Dan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Waterman Farms. This how will not leave you wanting much! From its open layout, to its spacious rooms, you have found a place to call home! You will enjoy all the little things. From the dark cabinets to the double sink in the master bedroom. There is even room to work from home in the office which offers glass french doors. Don't let this one get away!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.