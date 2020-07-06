10724 Corn Poppy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious two-level traditional style home with four large bedrooms, large walk-in closets in each, 2.5 baths, and a den/formal dining room downstairs. Upstairs has an enormous master suite with garden tub, vaulted ceilings, and a huge walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are also spacious with walk-in closets as well. With a large and spacious 4th bedroom. You'll love not having to go downstairs to do laundry, with a centrally located second floor laundry room! House is on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street, with a large yard, a sitting area in front, and a patio slab in back. Great neighborhood with pool and playground.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.