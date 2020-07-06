All apartments in Noblesville
Noblesville, IN
10724 Corn Poppy Court
Last updated March 19 2019

10724 Corn Poppy Court

10724 Corn Poppy Court · No Longer Available
Noblesville
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

10724 Corn Poppy Court, Noblesville, IN 46060
Meadows Knoll

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Special- 1/2 month FREE if move in by 10/31/18 ! Ask for details

Spacious two-level traditional style home with four large bedrooms, large walk-in closets in each, 2.5 baths, and a den/formal dining room downstairs. Upstairs has an enormous master suite with garden tub, vaulted ceilings, and a huge walk-in closet. The second and third bedrooms are also spacious with walk-in closets as well. With a large and spacious 4th bedroom. You'll love not having to go downstairs to do laundry, with a centrally located second floor laundry room! House is on a corner lot on a cul-de-sac street, with a large yard, a sitting area in front, and a patio slab in back. Great neighborhood with pool and playground.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 Corn Poppy Court have any available units?
10724 Corn Poppy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10724 Corn Poppy Court have?
Some of 10724 Corn Poppy Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10724 Corn Poppy Court currently offering any rent specials?
10724 Corn Poppy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 Corn Poppy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10724 Corn Poppy Court is pet friendly.
Does 10724 Corn Poppy Court offer parking?
No, 10724 Corn Poppy Court does not offer parking.
Does 10724 Corn Poppy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10724 Corn Poppy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 Corn Poppy Court have a pool?
Yes, 10724 Corn Poppy Court has a pool.
Does 10724 Corn Poppy Court have accessible units?
No, 10724 Corn Poppy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10724 Corn Poppy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10724 Corn Poppy Court does not have units with dishwashers.

