10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Noblesville Home In Sought after Neighborhood! - This delightful nearly 2,200 sq. ft, two-story home sits on a premier lot across from the community park. New lower level/stairway/upper hall carpet & freshly painted interior. The kitchen offers newer SS refrigerator, gas range, huge pantry & new microwave. All appliances included. Sliding door access to open patio & great yard. Upstairs features roomy 12X14 loft area, spacious master BR w/walk-in closet & two additional BRs. Master bath has garden tub & custom vanity. The oversized two 1/2 car garage has a bump-out that is perfect for additional storage area. Wonderful community with great access to shopping & restaurants. $50 Gift Card with signed lease.



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5348540)