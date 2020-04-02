All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd

10260 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard · (317) 429-1061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10260 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN 46060
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Noblesville Home In Sought after Neighborhood! - This delightful nearly 2,200 sq. ft, two-story home sits on a premier lot across from the community park. New lower level/stairway/upper hall carpet & freshly painted interior. The kitchen offers newer SS refrigerator, gas range, huge pantry & new microwave. All appliances included. Sliding door access to open patio & great yard. Upstairs features roomy 12X14 loft area, spacious master BR w/walk-in closet & two additional BRs. Master bath has garden tub & custom vanity. The oversized two 1/2 car garage has a bump-out that is perfect for additional storage area. Wonderful community with great access to shopping & restaurants. $50 Gift Card with signed lease.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have any available units?
10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have?
Some of 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd does offer parking.
Does 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have a pool?
No, 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10260 Cumberland Pointe Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
