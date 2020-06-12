/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
78 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Munster, IN
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Munster
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1556 178th Place
1556 178th Place, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
1556 178th Place is a beautiful single-family home located in Hammond, IN. The 2 bedrooms and living room are complete with central air and wood vinyl flooring. The 1 bathroom is newly remolded and has a shower surround.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1008 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
1 of 27
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Munster
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Black Oak
1 Unit Available
2867 Colfax Street
2867 Colfax Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Includes stove fridge and washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance is included at the present time. Call Curt at 219 798 2913. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7203 Carolina Avenue
7203 Carolina Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
935 sqft
7203 Carolina St is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and central air through out. This is a perfect single family with a fenced-in yard! Apply today at www.rentcaps.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7204 Ohio Avenue
7204 Ohio Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
7204 Ohio Ave is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage of this home is 1015 and this home was built in 1960. This home has a beautiful large fenced-in yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Pulaski Park
1 Unit Available
4248 South Grover Avenue
4248 Grover Ave, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
704 sqft
4248 South Grover Avenue is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home has complete central air through out and has a fenced in backyard. This is the perfect single family home for you! Apply today at www.rentcaps.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Hirsch Ave.
609 Hirsch Avenue, Calumet City, IL
4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOMS -Calumet City, House - Come and see this beautiful, cozy and updated home for you and your family. This home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (the half bathroom has a shower). Driveway to park your car.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bernice
1 Unit Available
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
860 N. Jay St
860 North Jay Avenue, Griffith, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath house with HARDWOOD and QUARTZ counter tops, full basement 2 car garage, spacious rooms and yard! - **4th of JULY SAVINGS: $500 off your First Months Rent** Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
274 Yates Ave.
274 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
2119 221st
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
Terms: One year lease
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1801 East 223rd Street
1801 223rd Street, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated- awesome 3 bedroom ranch home offers a great layout with a large updated family room- bright living room with picture window offering natural light to show off all the new updates , large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, flooring
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
17927 School Street
17927 School Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1129 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 bath newly rehabbed ranch house. 1.5 car Garage. New Stainless Steel appliances. New washer and dryer. A lot of kitchen cabinet space. The house has a deck and a fenced yard. Close to highways, schools, and shopping areas.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INRomeoville, IL
Park Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INHighland, INSchererville, INLansing, ILSauk Village, ILGriffith, INGary, IN