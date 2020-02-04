8750 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms. The en suite master features 3 closets, one of them a walk in with a dressing area adjacent. The galley style kitchen comes fully equipped with enough space for a small dining table. 4 th floor balcony offers up some impressive easterly views. Can't be a warm cup of coffee along with watching the sunrise. Don't miss the 3 different closets in the foyer before heading down on the elevator to check out the heated underground parking garage. Other onsite amenities include the pool, clubhouse and tennis court. Association fees are paid quarterly and include Lawn maintenance, snow removal, water, refuse disposal and the common insurance. With 1,400 plus square feet of living space this delightful condo is one of the best values currently available in Munster.