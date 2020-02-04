All apartments in Munster
8750 Harrison Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:54 AM

8750 Harrison Avenue

8750 Harrison Avenue · (219) 746-3416
Location

8750 Harrison Avenue, Munster, IN 46321

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Rare find hits the market. It's been a while since one of the larger 2 bedroom 2 bath units have come on the market in this building. Both bedrooms the living/dining rooms AND the foyer are really nice size rooms. The en suite master features 3 closets, one of them a walk in with a dressing area adjacent. The galley style kitchen comes fully equipped with enough space for a small dining table. 4 th floor balcony offers up some impressive easterly views. Can't be a warm cup of coffee along with watching the sunrise. Don't miss the 3 different closets in the foyer before heading down on the elevator to check out the heated underground parking garage. Other onsite amenities include the pool, clubhouse and tennis court. Association fees are paid quarterly and include Lawn maintenance, snow removal, water, refuse disposal and the common insurance. With 1,400 plus square feet of living space this delightful condo is one of the best values currently available in Munster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
8750 Harrison Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8750 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 8750 Harrison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8750 Harrison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Munster.
Does 8750 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8750 Harrison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8750 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 Harrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8750 Harrison Avenue has a pool.
Does 8750 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8750 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8750 Harrison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8750 Harrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8750 Harrison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
