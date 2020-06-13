Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
Slate Run Apartments
2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN
Studio
$486
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$599
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

1 Unit Available
720 West Main Street
720 W Main St, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE, SPACE, SPACE...This is a LARGE 2 BR w/almost 1400sf! You'll love the charm in this 1900's home w/high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
6096 Meadowview Drive
6096 Meadowview Dr, Whitestown, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2536 sqft
Brand new home for rent available June 15th 2020 in Clark meadows. Home features 4 bedroom 21/2 Baths w/loft & 2 car attached garage.
11 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.

1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.

1 Unit Available
6252 Farlin Drive
6252 Farlin Dr, Zionsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3559 sqft
Recently constructed by Westport Homes! Great home for lease! Welcome to the Denali at Westwood Landing.

1 Unit Available
6753 Lexington Circle
6753 Lexington Circle, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
Zionsville Schools and Royal Run Amenties (pool/tennis/parks/play grds). This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is available and move-in ready. Master on the main and 2 bedrooms on upper level with full bath.
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
32 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.

1 Unit Available
570 West Oak Street
570 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Nicely updated rental in Zionsville Village- short walk to Main St. shopping and dining, and parks and trails and Eagle elementary. 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Good sized living room, and large eat-in kitchen with laundry hook ups.

1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.
City Guide for Lebanon, IN

No, you didn't set out to drive through the middle of America and accidentally arrive in the Middle East. The city of Lebanon, IN, was named for the original Lebanon, in the Middle East, because the hickory trees in the area reminded the new settlers of the cedars so prominent in the original Lebanon.

Crazy about basketball, Lebanon, Indiana is home to over 15,000 people. Nicknamed "The Friendly City," it has also been named the cleanest city in Indiana. Lebanon is located in Boone County, and is less than half-an-hour's drive from Indianapolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lebanon, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lebanon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

