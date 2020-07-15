/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN
1 Unit Available
106 1/2 North Lebanon Street
106 1/2 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
In the heart of downtown Lebanon - you can walk to everything! 3 bedroom loft apartment overlooking the County Building. Completely updated with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Extra bonus area and open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
502 East Main Street
502 East Main Street, Lebanon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Nice & very spacious apartment, part of a 3 unit apartment bldg.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
24 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
1 Unit Available
795 Penny Court
795 Penny Ct, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
43 Morse Circle
43 Morse Circle, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1402 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
7198 Golden Oak
7198 Golden Oak, Brownsburg, IN
Welcome home to this breathtaking 5bd 3.5ba home on a quite dead-end street. From the fine finishes to the wonderful 1600 sq storage basement this home will surely please.
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.
1 Unit Available
522 Nelson Drive
522 Nelson Drive, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1568 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
10417 Yosemite Lane
10417 Yosemite Lane, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2359 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Meadows At Eagle Crossing neighborhood & part of the Brownsburg School District, this home is beautiful and spacious both inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
137 Broadmoor Bnd
137 Broadmoor Bend, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1222 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 320037 Beautiful single-family home located in the quiet town of Pittsboro, just minutes away from shopping and dining in Brownsburg, Indianapolis and Avon. The home was just remodeled with paint and woodworking.
