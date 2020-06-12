/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Slate Run Apartments
2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
720 West Main Street
720 W Main St, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1400 sqft
SPACE, SPACE, SPACE...This is a LARGE 2 BR w/almost 1400sf! You'll love the charm in this 1900's home w/high ceilings.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3685 Perry Worth Road
3685 Perry Worth Road, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
825 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom 1 bath totally remodeled home. Hardwood & tile flooring, updated cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are included too! Easy access to I-65, immediate occupancy, don't miss out!
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1228 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
18 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
918 sqft
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cross
1 Unit Available
570 West Oak Street
570 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Nicely updated rental in Zionsville Village- short walk to Main St. shopping and dining, and parks and trails and Eagle elementary. 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Good sized living room, and large eat-in kitchen with laundry hook ups.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN