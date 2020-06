9935 Wellsford Circle

Amenities

**MOVE IN READY!!**

Beautiful home available for rent in desirable Watson Farms. Immediate occupancy. Freshly painted, shows well - move-in ready. Master Suite w/separate whirlpool tub & shower. Walk-in closets. Very quiet, private street. Neighborhood pool. Walk to schools & state park. Close to shopping. All new vinyl plank. New counter tops in kitchen. Partial Master Bath remodel. Too many things to list!! Home comes with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Partial basement.

Lawrence Township Schools. Must see! Call or click today to schedule a personal showing.