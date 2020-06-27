8044 E. 48th St.

Amenities

SHOWING ON FRIDAY JULY 19TH AT 3PM!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 TO BE ADDED TO OUR SHOWING CALENDAR!! - 2 Bedroom / 1 bath, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard on 48th in Lawrence



This Sweet home is Move-In Ready. Recently repainted and freshened the Living Room and Dining Room provide nice living space. The kitchen has space for a kitchen table. We provide a refrigerator and a stove. You provide all the gadgets needed for a functioning kitchen. The Bedrooms are roomy and the bath is updated. Washer / Dryer Hook ups! A 2 car garage offers lots of storage space. Located in the Lawrence area, just East of Franklin Rd, parks, shopping and schools are nearby!



**We accept applications online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com or at a showing. All applications now have a $40.00 application fee, which pays for processing the background check and credit check). We accept cash (exact change) or Money Orders only, please, At showings. You may also apply online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com, directly to the property of your choice!



**If you wish to put a hold down on the property you will also want to bring $300.00 in Cash or Money Order only. (A hold does not hold a property until your application has been officially approved. Any returns on holds will be in check form.)

If you choose to fill out an application at a showing and put down a hold, please make sure you have two separate money orders, One for your application fee, and one for your hold.



We work with both cash and Section 8. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out .



Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application

- 40.00 for application fee

- Your Drivers License or State ID

- Most recent 30 days of Check Stubs or proof of Employment

- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.



Requirements:

- 3X the monthly rent in income

- Background and Credit Checks

- No felony convictions

- No evictions



