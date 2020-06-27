All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 8044 E. 48th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
8044 E. 48th St.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

8044 E. 48th St.

8044 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8044 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SHOWING ON FRIDAY JULY 19TH AT 3PM!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 TO BE ADDED TO OUR SHOWING CALENDAR!! - 2 Bedroom / 1 bath, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard on 48th in Lawrence

This Sweet home is Move-In Ready. Recently repainted and freshened the Living Room and Dining Room provide nice living space. The kitchen has space for a kitchen table. We provide a refrigerator and a stove. You provide all the gadgets needed for a functioning kitchen. The Bedrooms are roomy and the bath is updated. Washer / Dryer Hook ups! A 2 car garage offers lots of storage space. Located in the Lawrence area, just East of Franklin Rd, parks, shopping and schools are nearby!

**We accept applications online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com or at a showing. All applications now have a $40.00 application fee, which pays for processing the background check and credit check). We accept cash (exact change) or Money Orders only, please, At showings. You may also apply online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com, directly to the property of your choice!

**If you wish to put a hold down on the property you will also want to bring $300.00 in Cash or Money Order only. (A hold does not hold a property until your application has been officially approved. Any returns on holds will be in check form.)
If you choose to fill out an application at a showing and put down a hold, please make sure you have two separate money orders, One for your application fee, and one for your hold.

We work with both cash and Section 8. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out .

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Most recent 30 days of Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

Requirements:
- 3X the monthly rent in income
- Background and Credit Checks
- No felony convictions
- No evictions

(RLNE5018922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8044 E. 48th St. have any available units?
8044 E. 48th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8044 E. 48th St. have?
Some of 8044 E. 48th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8044 E. 48th St. currently offering any rent specials?
8044 E. 48th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8044 E. 48th St. pet-friendly?
No, 8044 E. 48th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 8044 E. 48th St. offer parking?
Yes, 8044 E. 48th St. offers parking.
Does 8044 E. 48th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8044 E. 48th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8044 E. 48th St. have a pool?
No, 8044 E. 48th St. does not have a pool.
Does 8044 E. 48th St. have accessible units?
No, 8044 E. 48th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8044 E. 48th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8044 E. 48th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8044 E. 48th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8044 E. 48th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis