Lawrence, IN
7760 Twin Beech Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7760 Twin Beech Lane

7760 Twin Beech Lane · (317) 286-2287
Location

7760 Twin Beech Lane, Lawrence, IN 46226

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7760 Twin Beech Lane · Avail. now

$985

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quiet Lawrence neighborhood with a huge fenced yard! - This home is perfectly nestled away on a quiet street in the heart of Lawrence and has been nicely renovated, with spacious room sizes and a functional layout. The interior features fresh paint and new carpeting, a fully-equipped kitchen, and an updated bath with subway tile surround. The large, fully-fenced/private back yard has plenty of room to play. There is extra storage space in the attached garage as well. Located close to shopping, a short walk from Lawrence Park and just minutes from Fort Harrison State Park and its abundance of activities. Lawrence Township Schools too! Please contact us today to schedule your viewing!

(RLNE2550198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7760 Twin Beech Lane have any available units?
7760 Twin Beech Lane has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7760 Twin Beech Lane have?
Some of 7760 Twin Beech Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7760 Twin Beech Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7760 Twin Beech Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7760 Twin Beech Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7760 Twin Beech Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7760 Twin Beech Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7760 Twin Beech Lane does offer parking.
Does 7760 Twin Beech Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7760 Twin Beech Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7760 Twin Beech Lane have a pool?
No, 7760 Twin Beech Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7760 Twin Beech Lane have accessible units?
No, 7760 Twin Beech Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7760 Twin Beech Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7760 Twin Beech Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7760 Twin Beech Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7760 Twin Beech Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
