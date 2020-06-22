7760 Twin Beech Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quiet Lawrence neighborhood with a huge fenced yard! - This home is perfectly nestled away on a quiet street in the heart of Lawrence and has been nicely renovated, with spacious room sizes and a functional layout. The interior features fresh paint and new carpeting, a fully-equipped kitchen, and an updated bath with subway tile surround. The large, fully-fenced/private back yard has plenty of room to play. There is extra storage space in the attached garage as well. Located close to shopping, a short walk from Lawrence Park and just minutes from Fort Harrison State Park and its abundance of activities. Lawrence Township Schools too! Please contact us today to schedule your viewing!



(RLNE2550198)