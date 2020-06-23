5030 Elmhurst Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Wonderful 3-Bedroom - Fantastic Neighborhood in Lawrence! - This adorable all-brick ranch is well-maintained and completely updated. The home features a great layout with a large, fully equipped eat-in kitchen with cabinets galore that opens to the cozy living room, an updated bath, and 3 generously-sized bedrooms. There is also a full-sized unfinished basement for extra space along with an oversized 2 car garage out back with room for a workshop. The exterior features a private/shady, fully-fenced back yard and ideal location, tucked away on a quiet street in a very nice area of Lawrence. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Lawrence Township Schools too! Please reach out today to schedule your viewing!



(RLNE2412756)