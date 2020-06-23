All apartments in Lawrence
5030 Elmhurst Dr
5030 Elmhurst Dr

5030 Elmhurst Drive · No Longer Available
5030 Elmhurst Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3-Bedroom - Fantastic Neighborhood in Lawrence! - This adorable all-brick ranch is well-maintained and completely updated. The home features a great layout with a large, fully equipped eat-in kitchen with cabinets galore that opens to the cozy living room, an updated bath, and 3 generously-sized bedrooms. There is also a full-sized unfinished basement for extra space along with an oversized 2 car garage out back with room for a workshop. The exterior features a private/shady, fully-fenced back yard and ideal location, tucked away on a quiet street in a very nice area of Lawrence. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Lawrence Township Schools too! Please reach out today to schedule your viewing!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 5030 Elmhurst Dr have any available units?
5030 Elmhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5030 Elmhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Elmhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Elmhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5030 Elmhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5030 Elmhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5030 Elmhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 5030 Elmhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 Elmhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Elmhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 5030 Elmhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Elmhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 5030 Elmhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Elmhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5030 Elmhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 Elmhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5030 Elmhurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
