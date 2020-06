Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

BRAND SPANKING NEW! Be the first to live in this brand new home. Conveniently located in Lawrence just off 56th Street. Upgraded exterior and kitchen appliances. You are going to want to call this one home. Neighborhood boasts a POOL and Clubhouse. included with rental. Attention GOLFERS, there is a course just across 56th Street. TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY