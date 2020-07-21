11629 Eldridge Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Ranch boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home has a wonderful living room, dining room open to kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite boasts walk in closet and his / her sinks. The other bedrooms also have walk in closets. 2 car attached garage.Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.Schedule to view and apply today at www.goalproperties.com. Bas e rent excludes charges for optional services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.