Lawrence, IN
11629 Eldridge Drive
11629 Eldridge Drive

11629 Eldridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11629 Eldridge Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Ranch boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Home has a wonderful living room, dining room open to kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite boasts walk in closet and his / her sinks. The other bedrooms also have walk in closets. 2 car attached garage.Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.Schedule to view and apply today at www.goalproperties.com. Bas e rent excludes charges for optional services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11629 Eldridge Drive have any available units?
11629 Eldridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 11629 Eldridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11629 Eldridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11629 Eldridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11629 Eldridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11629 Eldridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11629 Eldridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11629 Eldridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11629 Eldridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11629 Eldridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11629 Eldridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11629 Eldridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11629 Eldridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11629 Eldridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11629 Eldridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11629 Eldridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11629 Eldridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
