Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

11602 Signet Lane

11602 Signet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11602 Signet Lane, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLY TODAY for a limited time application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobi
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 Signet Lane have any available units?
11602 Signet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 11602 Signet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11602 Signet Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 Signet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11602 Signet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11602 Signet Lane offer parking?
No, 11602 Signet Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11602 Signet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11602 Signet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 Signet Lane have a pool?
No, 11602 Signet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11602 Signet Lane have accessible units?
No, 11602 Signet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 Signet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11602 Signet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11602 Signet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11602 Signet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
