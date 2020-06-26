All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Bradford Place

3224 S 9th St · (765) 231-2028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN 47909

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3200-F · Avail. Sep 15

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3234-D · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3226-A · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3204-H · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3228-I · Avail. Sep 17

$980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradford Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome to Bradford Place Apartments, a pet-friendly community where you come first. Boasting one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an array of alluring amenities, our homes are raising the standard for apartment living. Located in Lafayette, IN with easy access to Sagamore Parkway and US- 231, our homes are mere minutes away from Purdue University, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Lafayette has to offer.

Step through our doors and be surrounded by noteworthy features and community amenities. Enjoy long summer days by the pool and host friends over for a barbecue in our outdoor area with grill or picnic areas. A community room with a fully-equipped kitchen is perfect for socializing with other residents, while our laundry facilities will make the chore easy to complete. There are bike racks around the property for your convenience as well as package receiving services. Short-term leases are available too!

Inside your home, you can expect more wonderful

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bradford Place have any available units?
Bradford Place has 5 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
What amenities does Bradford Place have?
Some of Bradford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradford Place currently offering any rent specials?
Bradford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradford Place is pet friendly.
Does Bradford Place offer parking?
Yes, Bradford Place offers parking.
Does Bradford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bradford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradford Place have a pool?
Yes, Bradford Place has a pool.
Does Bradford Place have accessible units?
Yes, Bradford Place has accessible units.
Does Bradford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradford Place has units with dishwashers.
