in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly hot tub

Welcome to Bradford Place Apartments, a pet-friendly community where you come first. Boasting one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an array of alluring amenities, our homes are raising the standard for apartment living. Located in Lafayette, IN with easy access to Sagamore Parkway and US- 231, our homes are mere minutes away from Purdue University, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Lafayette has to offer.



Step through our doors and be surrounded by noteworthy features and community amenities. Enjoy long summer days by the pool and host friends over for a barbecue in our outdoor area with grill or picnic areas. A community room with a fully-equipped kitchen is perfect for socializing with other residents, while our laundry facilities will make the chore easy to complete. There are bike racks around the property for your convenience as well as package receiving services. Short-term leases are available too!



