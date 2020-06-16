Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1024 Tippecanoe St Available 08/03/20 Unique and Well Maintained Victorian Home - Private Fenced Yard, Large Porch - Gorgeous 5 bed, 2 bath full bath Victorian Home located just blocks from downtown. Has a 2 car garage, full size basement, water softener, house vacuum system, central heating and cooling, and ample space. All the wood work, doors, windows are original. Has large fenced in yard surrounding the home. Also has a large front porch and back porch accessible from the kitchen.



(RLNE1861656)