1024 Tippecanoe St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1024 Tippecanoe St

1024 Tippecanoe Street · (765) 838-8840
Location

1024 Tippecanoe Street, Lafayette, IN 47904
Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 Tippecanoe St · Avail. Aug 3

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1024 Tippecanoe St Available 08/03/20 Unique and Well Maintained Victorian Home - Private Fenced Yard, Large Porch - Gorgeous 5 bed, 2 bath full bath Victorian Home located just blocks from downtown. Has a 2 car garage, full size basement, water softener, house vacuum system, central heating and cooling, and ample space. All the wood work, doors, windows are original. Has large fenced in yard surrounding the home. Also has a large front porch and back porch accessible from the kitchen.

(RLNE1861656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Tippecanoe St have any available units?
1024 Tippecanoe St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lafayette, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
Is 1024 Tippecanoe St currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Tippecanoe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Tippecanoe St pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Tippecanoe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1024 Tippecanoe St offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Tippecanoe St does offer parking.
Does 1024 Tippecanoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Tippecanoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Tippecanoe St have a pool?
No, 1024 Tippecanoe St does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Tippecanoe St have accessible units?
No, 1024 Tippecanoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Tippecanoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Tippecanoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Tippecanoe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1024 Tippecanoe St has units with air conditioning.
