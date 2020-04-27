All apartments in Ingalls
7824 Rose Lane

7824 Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7824 Rose Lane, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
****Coming Soon**** Amazing remodeled 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Home in Ingalls - Work is near completion on this beautiful 3 Bedroom home with office. Wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. Fresh paint and updated fixtures and crown molding give this home a sleek, elegant look. Wood burning fireplace in the great room invites friends and family to gather round. Huge loft on the second level is perfect for a children's play room or man cave.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time. Sorry no pets.

For more information contact Dena@zuluscape.com or call 317-754-1086.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 Rose Lane have any available units?
7824 Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
Is 7824 Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7824 Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7824 Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ingalls.
Does 7824 Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 7824 Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7824 Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 7824 Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7824 Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 7824 Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7824 Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7824 Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7824 Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

