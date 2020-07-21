5851 N Quincy Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL!

Sign a lease this month and receive $200 off your move in costs.

Stunning and spacious, this home has everything you could want in a home to call your own! Fall in love with the open-style floorplan of this home, making every room look spacious and comfortable! Perfect for entertaining and allowing your guests mingle from room-to-room, comfortably. The kitchen boasts gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of cabinet and counter space to store your meal prep necessities with ease. Upstairs, the loft area is perfect for utilizing as a media room, home office space, or a cozy reading nook. At the end of a long day, retreat to your spacious master suite and relax in your new “home, sweet home.” Don't take our word for it, let the photos speak for themselves! Call today to schedule your showing! This home will be gone before you know it!