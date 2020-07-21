All apartments in Hancock County
Find more places like 5851 N Quincy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hancock County, IN
/
5851 N Quincy Dr
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

5851 N Quincy Dr

5851 North Quincy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5851 North Quincy Drive, Hancock County, IN 46055

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL!
Sign a lease this month and receive $200 off your move in costs.
Stunning and spacious, this home has everything you could want in a home to call your own! Fall in love with the open-style floorplan of this home, making every room look spacious and comfortable! Perfect for entertaining and allowing your guests mingle from room-to-room, comfortably. The kitchen boasts gleaming hardwood floors and plenty of cabinet and counter space to store your meal prep necessities with ease. Upstairs, the loft area is perfect for utilizing as a media room, home office space, or a cozy reading nook. At the end of a long day, retreat to your spacious master suite and relax in your new “home, sweet home.” Don't take our word for it, let the photos speak for themselves! Call today to schedule your showing! This home will be gone before you know it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 N Quincy Dr have any available units?
5851 N Quincy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hancock County, IN.
Is 5851 N Quincy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5851 N Quincy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 N Quincy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5851 N Quincy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5851 N Quincy Dr offer parking?
No, 5851 N Quincy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5851 N Quincy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5851 N Quincy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 N Quincy Dr have a pool?
No, 5851 N Quincy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5851 N Quincy Dr have accessible units?
No, 5851 N Quincy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 N Quincy Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5851 N Quincy Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5851 N Quincy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5851 N Quincy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140
Stonecrest
601 Madison St
Fortville, IN 46040

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBeech Grove, INShelbyville, INFranklin, INNew Castle, IN
Yorktown, INBargersville, INGreensburg, INTipton, INWhitestown, INConnersville, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INDanville, INMartinsville, INMarion, INRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion