1225 Cherry Street

Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights. Large basement for extra storage. Huge backyard. Hurry this one won't last long.



QUALIFYING GUIDELINES

1. INCOME (Employment paystubs/references required)

2. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECKS

3. LANDLORD REFERENCE(S)



INCOME REQUIREMENTS: Minimum household gross monthly income of $3,166



Proof of income with your most recent paycheck stub IS A MUST. Income is verified based on your year-to-date (YTD) pay, so if you started work after the 1st of the year, please be prepared to show your first paystub.



APPLICANTS WHO ARE PAID CASH OR SELF EMPLOYED (tips included) must show a certified copy of the previous years income tax return to prove income, no other proof will be accepted.



FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT, letter from employer on letterhead with start date and hourly/salary pay is required.



12 Month Lease. 1st Full Months Rent + 1 Month Security Deposit* Due at Move In. *Based on Credit Application.



(RLNE3812243)