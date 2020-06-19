All apartments in Hammond
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1225 Cherry Street

1225 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN 46324

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights. Large basement for extra storage. Huge backyard. Hurry this one won't last long.

Showings are on hold for the time being. Please be sure to check out our virtual tour: https://youtu.be/FKHaXRBgttw
If you have any questions, please contact kyle@reedercompany.com

Please visit our website to apply today: www.reedercompany.com/vacancies/

QUALIFYING GUIDELINES
1. INCOME (Employment paystubs/references required)
2. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECKS
3. LANDLORD REFERENCE(S)

INCOME REQUIREMENTS: Minimum household gross monthly income of $3,166

Proof of income with your most recent paycheck stub IS A MUST. Income is verified based on your year-to-date (YTD) pay, so if you started work after the 1st of the year, please be prepared to show your first paystub.

APPLICANTS WHO ARE PAID CASH OR SELF EMPLOYED (tips included) must show a certified copy of the previous years income tax return to prove income, no other proof will be accepted.

FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT, letter from employer on letterhead with start date and hourly/salary pay is required.

12 Month Lease. 1st Full Months Rent + 1 Month Security Deposit* Due at Move In. *Based on Credit Application.

(RLNE3812243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Cherry Street have any available units?
1225 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hammond, IN.
How much is rent in Hammond, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hammond Rent Report.
Is 1225 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 1225 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 1225 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 1225 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Cherry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
