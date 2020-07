Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and ready for you to enjoy. Carmel Clay Schools make this a find and hard to find opportunity. Nora ranch with 2 entertainment spaces, playroom/office, 3 bed and 1.5 bath will make any family smile. Wooded lot, seasoned owner for a smooth transition and rental option. Over sized kitchen with island, pantry, and workshop in the garage, what more can you ask for for this price? Come see it today. Sewer bill included in this lease.