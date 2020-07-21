Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

10409 Barmore Avenue Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Carmel! - This Spacious, Recently Remodeled, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home features an Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, and Kitchen Nook! Large Living/Family Room Area with sightline to Kitchen. Master Bedroom with ensuite Bathroom. 2 Car Attached Garage. Fenced in Backyard. Great Location in Carmel Clay School District, and Access to the Monon Trail, Monon Center, and I-465!



No smoking



Pets may be considered with a $400 refundable, per pet, pet deposit, and $35, per pet, non-refundable monthly pet fee.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

**DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE PROPERTY CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL 08/01/2020!



(RLNE4999253)