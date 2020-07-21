All apartments in Hamilton County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

10409 Barmore Avenue

10409 Barmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10409 Barmore Avenue, Hamilton County, IN 46280

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10409 Barmore Avenue Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Carmel! - This Spacious, Recently Remodeled, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home features an Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, and Kitchen Nook! Large Living/Family Room Area with sightline to Kitchen. Master Bedroom with ensuite Bathroom. 2 Car Attached Garage. Fenced in Backyard. Great Location in Carmel Clay School District, and Access to the Monon Trail, Monon Center, and I-465!

No smoking

Pets may be considered with a $400 refundable, per pet, pet deposit, and $35, per pet, non-refundable monthly pet fee.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/
**DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC, THE PROPERTY CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL 08/01/2020!

(RLNE4999253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 Barmore Avenue have any available units?
10409 Barmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
Is 10409 Barmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10409 Barmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 Barmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10409 Barmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hamilton County.
Does 10409 Barmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10409 Barmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 10409 Barmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 Barmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 Barmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 10409 Barmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10409 Barmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10409 Barmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 Barmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10409 Barmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10409 Barmore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10409 Barmore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
