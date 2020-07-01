/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Griffith, IN
1 of 2
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
800 E 38th Place - F1
800 East 38th Place, Griffith, IN
2 Bedrooms
$880
988 sqft
Brand New Hardwood Flooring for Whole Unit. Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
Results within 1 mile of Griffith
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
9617 Farmer Dr. - 204
9617 Farmer Drive, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Credit check and security deposit required. NO PETS allowed.
1 of 3
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
Results within 5 miles of Griffith
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
33 Units Available
The Lakes at 8201
8201 Polo Club Dr, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1125 sqft
The Lakes at 8201 is located in Merrillville, IN. Unit amenities include open floor plans, walk-in closets, double kitchen sinks, sundecks, and proximity to the area's many shopping, dining and entertainment venues, including Southlake Mall.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
2944 Gibson Place
2944 Gibson Place, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
690 sqft
2944 Gibson Place is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 690 and this home was built in 1943. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and its own garage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ambridge Mann
207 Taft Street
207 Taft Place, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Apply here. https://premieronerealtyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
1 of 4
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.
1 of 1
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4560 Harrison St
4560 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed room House for rent - Property Id: 107589 2 Bedroom house 1 bath Call 773-981-4805 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107589 Property Id 107589 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5373559)
1 of 10
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3620 W 73rd Court
3620 West 73rd Court, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with plenty of parking including one covered spot. Laundry on site,Individual storage shed. Make this your home today. Section 8 welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Griffith
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
101 Memorial Drive
101 Memorial Drive, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
748 sqft
Now available 2 Bedroom apartment with eat-in kitchen, AC and quality appliances.This apartment building is in Calumet City. Nearby parks include Memorial Park, State Street Commercial Historic District and People's Park.
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
17820 Oakwood Ave
17820 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - Sunny and large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent! - Rent is $1300 a month - Security deposit is $1300 - One time credit check $40 (background check) - Tenant pays for gas and electric only - Stove,
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
650 Conkey Street - 2F
650 Conkey St, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
For Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom!! $800 per month. Must have a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent. Will need to pass a credit and background check. Strict no pet policy.
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
17236 Walter Street
17236 Walter Street, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17236 Walter Street in Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, IL
Berwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILLakes of the Four Seasons, IN