807 Orchard Lane
Last updated December 12 2019 at 3:37 PM

807 Orchard Lane

807 Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

807 Orchard Lane, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This is a beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 and a half Bathroom home located in Greenwood IN! This home has so much to offer! Featuring newer flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful decorative accent fireplace this home will go quickly! Did we mention the fenced in back yard? Stop by today so we can make our house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Orchard Lane have any available units?
807 Orchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 807 Orchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
807 Orchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Orchard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Orchard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 807 Orchard Lane offer parking?
No, 807 Orchard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 807 Orchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Orchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Orchard Lane have a pool?
No, 807 Orchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 807 Orchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 807 Orchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Orchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Orchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Orchard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Orchard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

