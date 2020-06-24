All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 997 Peppermint Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
997 Peppermint Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

997 Peppermint Court

997 Peppermint Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

997 Peppermint Court, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This awesome home is just off SR 9 in Mill Run. Near Elanco. Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Lovely laminate flooring in the formal living room, family room and kitchen. Family room also has gas fireplace. Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and stainless appliances, which leads out to spacious patio. Large pantry/ laundry room with hookups. Upstairs features a huge loft that could be a second family room. Large master suite with a garden tub, separate shower, linen closet and walk-in closet with built-ins. Pets Negotiable! Move-In Ready!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 Peppermint Court have any available units?
997 Peppermint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 997 Peppermint Court have?
Some of 997 Peppermint Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 Peppermint Court currently offering any rent specials?
997 Peppermint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 Peppermint Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 997 Peppermint Court is pet friendly.
Does 997 Peppermint Court offer parking?
No, 997 Peppermint Court does not offer parking.
Does 997 Peppermint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 997 Peppermint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 Peppermint Court have a pool?
No, 997 Peppermint Court does not have a pool.
Does 997 Peppermint Court have accessible units?
No, 997 Peppermint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 997 Peppermint Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 997 Peppermint Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 997 Peppermint Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 997 Peppermint Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pool
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis