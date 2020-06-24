997 Peppermint Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This awesome home is just off SR 9 in Mill Run. Near Elanco. Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Lovely laminate flooring in the formal living room, family room and kitchen. Family room also has gas fireplace. Enjoy the large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and stainless appliances, which leads out to spacious patio. Large pantry/ laundry room with hookups. Upstairs features a huge loft that could be a second family room. Large master suite with a garden tub, separate shower, linen closet and walk-in closet with built-ins. Pets Negotiable! Move-In Ready!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.