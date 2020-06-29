689 Fern Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!

This updated, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is for rent in Greenfield! It features a large great room with a decorative accent fireplace, it has an eat in kitchen that includes electric stainless steel appliances, newer vinyl flooring, and a 2 car attached garage. It has plenty of storage throughout home, and a very low maintenance fenced in yard. Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.