All apartments in Greenfield
Find more places like 689 Fern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenfield, IN
/
689 Fern Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

689 Fern Street

689 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

689 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!
This updated, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is for rent in Greenfield! It features a large great room with a decorative accent fireplace, it has an eat in kitchen that includes electric stainless steel appliances, newer vinyl flooring, and a 2 car attached garage. It has plenty of storage throughout home, and a very low maintenance fenced in yard. Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Fern Street have any available units?
689 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
What amenities does 689 Fern Street have?
Some of 689 Fern Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
689 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Fern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 689 Fern Street is pet friendly.
Does 689 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 689 Fern Street offers parking.
Does 689 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 689 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 689 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 689 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 689 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 689 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 689 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 689 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W
Greenfield, IN 46140
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive
Greenfield, IN 46140

Similar Pages

Greenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pool
Greenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis