1868 Roosevelt Dr.,

NOW SHOWING - GREENFIELD: US 40 and North Meridian Rd.

Single family ranch home with 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths, living room, kitchen and breakfast area.



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laminate flooring, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up,

Exterior Features Include: One car attached garage, fenced in yard, storage shed, covered front porch, deck



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove & Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

18 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE5227851)