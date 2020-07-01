1868 Roosevelt Dr.,

Amenities
NOW SHOWING - GREENFIELD: US 40 and North Meridian Rd.
Single family ranch home with 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths, living room, kitchen and breakfast area.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laminate flooring, ceiling fans throughout, laundry hook-up,
Exterior Features Include: One car attached garage, fenced in yard, storage shed, covered front porch, deck
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove & Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE5227851)