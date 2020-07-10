All apartments in Greenfield
1114 School Street
1114 School Street

1114 School Street · No Longer Available
Location

1114 School Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Backyard Haven! Spacious & naturally well lit 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home in quiet community in Greenfield. Close to shopping markets, schools, coffee shops, and highway access. Private backyard, fresh paint, plenty of storage. Pet-friendly. 1688 sqft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 School Street have any available units?
1114 School Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 1114 School Street currently offering any rent specials?
1114 School Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 School Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 School Street is pet friendly.
Does 1114 School Street offer parking?
No, 1114 School Street does not offer parking.
Does 1114 School Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 School Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 School Street have a pool?
No, 1114 School Street does not have a pool.
Does 1114 School Street have accessible units?
No, 1114 School Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 School Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 School Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 School Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 School Street does not have units with air conditioning.

