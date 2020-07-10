1114 School Street

Amenities
Backyard Haven! Spacious & naturally well lit 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home in quiet community in Greenfield. Close to shopping markets, schools, coffee shops, and highway access. Private backyard, fresh paint, plenty of storage. Pet-friendly. 1688 sqft.
Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.
visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory
Not currently accepting Section 8
Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.
Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.