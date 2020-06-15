All apartments in Gary
3515 20th Place

3515 West 20th Place · (219) 230-6177
Location

3515 West 20th Place, Gary, IN 46404
Tolleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3515 20th Place · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house with dry basement, large fenced in yard, hardwood floors and more! - recently updated 3 bed 1 bath house with a dry basement, nice size fenced in backyard, hardwood floors, extra storage space available, LARGE master bedroom with lots of closet space. Washer and Dryer hook ups are present
close to expressway, shopping, restaurants and more!

$875/month
$875/deposit
$35 application fee
NO PETS
NO SECT 8

**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities

(RLNE5858107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 20th Place have any available units?
3515 20th Place has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3515 20th Place have?
Some of 3515 20th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 20th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3515 20th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 20th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3515 20th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gary.
Does 3515 20th Place offer parking?
No, 3515 20th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3515 20th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 20th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 20th Place have a pool?
No, 3515 20th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3515 20th Place have accessible units?
No, 3515 20th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 20th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 20th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 20th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 20th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
