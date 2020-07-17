All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 301 Hayes St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
301 Hayes St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

301 Hayes St

301 Hayes Street · (219) 472-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $800
See all

Location

301 Hayes Street, Gary, IN 46404
Ambridge Mann

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 Hayes St · Avail. Aug 4

$825

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
301 Hayes St Available 08/04/20 Recently Remodeled Great Brick Home in a Great Neighborhood - Beautiful clean home with new updates throughout!

This home was just rebuilt and remodeled 2 years ago. So everything is newer and in great shape including plumbing, electrical, roof, flooring, paint, the beautiful refinished hardwood floors, etc.

The home is very roomy and spacious with plenty of room and even comes with a large basement.

Since the home has dual pane windows along with a new water heater and new furnace (both 2 years old) this will help to keep your utility bills as low as possible and maintenance issues to a minimum.

Conveniently located in very popular area with easy access to shopping, Railways, schools, and the expressway.

Take advantage of this opportunity now by replying to this posting or call 219-472-6855.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3832754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Hayes St have any available units?
301 Hayes St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 301 Hayes St currently offering any rent specials?
301 Hayes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Hayes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Hayes St is pet friendly.
Does 301 Hayes St offer parking?
No, 301 Hayes St does not offer parking.
Does 301 Hayes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Hayes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Hayes St have a pool?
No, 301 Hayes St does not have a pool.
Does 301 Hayes St have accessible units?
No, 301 Hayes St does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Hayes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Hayes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Hayes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Hayes St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 301 Hayes St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gary 2 BedroomsGary 3 Bedrooms
Gary Apartments under $800Gary Apartments with Balconies
Gary Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INPark Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, INOak Lawn, IL
Westmont, ILDolton, ILPortage, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INEvergreen Park, ILMorton Grove, ILHinsdale, ILSouth Holland, ILTinley Park, ILHomewood, IL
Brookfield, ILRiver Forest, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILAlsip, ILHazel Crest, ILLowell, INElmwood Park, ILMatteson, ILCountry Club Hills, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity