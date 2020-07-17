Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

301 Hayes St Available 08/04/20 Recently Remodeled Great Brick Home in a Great Neighborhood - Beautiful clean home with new updates throughout!



This home was just rebuilt and remodeled 2 years ago. So everything is newer and in great shape including plumbing, electrical, roof, flooring, paint, the beautiful refinished hardwood floors, etc.



The home is very roomy and spacious with plenty of room and even comes with a large basement.



Since the home has dual pane windows along with a new water heater and new furnace (both 2 years old) this will help to keep your utility bills as low as possible and maintenance issues to a minimum.



Conveniently located in very popular area with easy access to shopping, Railways, schools, and the expressway.



Take advantage of this opportunity now by replying to this posting or call 219-472-6855.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3832754)