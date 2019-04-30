All apartments in Fortville
210 E Delaware St
210 E Delaware St

210 East Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 East Delaware Street, Fortville, IN 46040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88af2ff037 ----
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house has hardwood floors in several rooms and new carpet in the rest of the home. The eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances and leads out to the back porch that overlooks the large yard that is fully fenced and has a large shed. The front room can be used as a formal dining room or an extra living room. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and a walk in closet. There is an unfinished basement for extra storage space.

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E Delaware St have any available units?
210 E Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fortville, IN.
What amenities does 210 E Delaware St have?
Some of 210 E Delaware St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
210 E Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 E Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 210 E Delaware St offer parking?
No, 210 E Delaware St does not offer parking.
Does 210 E Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 E Delaware St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E Delaware St have a pool?
No, 210 E Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 210 E Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 210 E Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 E Delaware St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 E Delaware St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 E Delaware St has units with air conditioning.

