All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 9885 Plantana Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
9885 Plantana Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

9885 Plantana Boulevard

9885 Plantana Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9885 Plantana Boulevard, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sudden change of status, tenant had to back out before lease started. Yours to lease. Rare 5 bedroom Fishers home with multiple entertainment space, corner lot, fenced yard. Really unique from a leasing perspective when you account for the flexibility this home offers. Refreshed after purchase in December, you will love the master and the kitchen connecting you to the main living space for kids and entertaining. One bedroom on the main for your parents or guests. Location is convenient to all shopping and I69 for commute. Great landscaping makes the spring to come and summer fun right within your reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9885 Plantana Boulevard have any available units?
9885 Plantana Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9885 Plantana Boulevard have?
Some of 9885 Plantana Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9885 Plantana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9885 Plantana Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9885 Plantana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9885 Plantana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 9885 Plantana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9885 Plantana Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9885 Plantana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9885 Plantana Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9885 Plantana Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9885 Plantana Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9885 Plantana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9885 Plantana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9885 Plantana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9885 Plantana Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9885 Plantana Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9885 Plantana Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis