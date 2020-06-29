9885 Plantana Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sudden change of status, tenant had to back out before lease started. Yours to lease. Rare 5 bedroom Fishers home with multiple entertainment space, corner lot, fenced yard. Really unique from a leasing perspective when you account for the flexibility this home offers. Refreshed after purchase in December, you will love the master and the kitchen connecting you to the main living space for kids and entertaining. One bedroom on the main for your parents or guests. Location is convenient to all shopping and I69 for commute. Great landscaping makes the spring to come and summer fun right within your reach.