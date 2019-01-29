All apartments in Fishers
Location

9050 Mercer Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Immaculate and move-in ready town home at great location in Fishers! Open concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms and loft with 2 full & 2 half baths with 2 car attached garage and a separate office. Large deck on the back. Home features formal living space and a family room on first floor. Lower level recreation room can be used in different ways. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms on second floor with 2 full bath and upstairs laundry. Washer dryer included. Master bedroom and bath boasts a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, double vanity and large shower. Desirable neighborhood location in the front as well. Easy access to SR37, I69 and award winning Hamilton southeastern schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9050 Mercer Drive have any available units?
9050 Mercer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 9050 Mercer Drive have?
Some of 9050 Mercer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9050 Mercer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9050 Mercer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9050 Mercer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9050 Mercer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 9050 Mercer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9050 Mercer Drive offers parking.
Does 9050 Mercer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9050 Mercer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9050 Mercer Drive have a pool?
No, 9050 Mercer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9050 Mercer Drive have accessible units?
No, 9050 Mercer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9050 Mercer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9050 Mercer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9050 Mercer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9050 Mercer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
