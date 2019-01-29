9050 Mercer Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Immaculate and move-in ready town home at great location in Fishers! Open concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms and loft with 2 full & 2 half baths with 2 car attached garage and a separate office. Large deck on the back. Home features formal living space and a family room on first floor. Lower level recreation room can be used in different ways. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms on second floor with 2 full bath and upstairs laundry. Washer dryer included. Master bedroom and bath boasts a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, double vanity and large shower. Desirable neighborhood location in the front as well. Easy access to SR37, I69 and award winning Hamilton southeastern schools.