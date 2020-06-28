8941 Woodlark Drive

Amenities

This 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home In Award-Winning Hse/Fishers Schools Is Close To Restaurants/Shopping/Interstate And Conner Prairie/Parks! The Beautiful Kitchen Boasts Newer Stainless Steel Appliances With Gas Range And Large Eat-In Center Island! Living Room and Dining Room are Open To Kitchen/Breakfast Room Which Is Excellent For Entertaining! Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet And Attached En-Suite And Beautiful Floors! Additional Bedrooms With Nice Closets. New Washer/Dryer!! Fully Fenced Rear Yard With A Nice Deck. Adjacent to the backyard there is also a community children’s park. There is also a shed in the back yard. The 2 Car Garage has a Bump Out for additional storage.