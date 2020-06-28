All apartments in Fishers
8941 Woodlark Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

8941 Woodlark Drive

8941 Woodlark Drive · No Longer Available
Fishers
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

8941 Woodlark Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home In Award-Winning Hse/Fishers Schools Is Close To Restaurants/Shopping/Interstate And Conner Prairie/Parks! The Beautiful Kitchen Boasts Newer Stainless Steel Appliances With Gas Range And Large Eat-In Center Island! Living Room and Dining Room are Open To Kitchen/Breakfast Room Which Is Excellent For Entertaining! Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet And Attached En-Suite And Beautiful Floors! Additional Bedrooms With Nice Closets. New Washer/Dryer!! Fully Fenced Rear Yard With A Nice Deck. Adjacent to the backyard there is also a community children’s park. There is also a shed in the back yard. The 2 Car Garage has a Bump Out for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8941 Woodlark Drive have any available units?
8941 Woodlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 8941 Woodlark Drive have?
Some of 8941 Woodlark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8941 Woodlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8941 Woodlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8941 Woodlark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8941 Woodlark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 8941 Woodlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8941 Woodlark Drive offers parking.
Does 8941 Woodlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8941 Woodlark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8941 Woodlark Drive have a pool?
No, 8941 Woodlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8941 Woodlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 8941 Woodlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8941 Woodlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8941 Woodlark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8941 Woodlark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8941 Woodlark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
