Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
14326 Ludwell Court
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:42 AM

14326 Ludwell Court

14326 Ludwell Ct · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with family room w/ separate dining area and updated kitchen w/ Quartz countertops, upgraded Grey cabinets, SS appliances w/lots of storage and opening up to private open patio. Upstairs with 3 bedroom with walk in closets. Huge master bedroom w/attached bath w/dual sink vanity and large shower. washer dryer included. The neighborhood features a dog park & central gathering space for the perfect Summer get together. Access to pool, park and playground, neighborhood located minutes from I69 and Hamilton Town Center and HSE schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14326 Ludwell Court have any available units?
14326 Ludwell Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14326 Ludwell Court have?
Some of 14326 Ludwell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14326 Ludwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
14326 Ludwell Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14326 Ludwell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14326 Ludwell Court is pet friendly.
Does 14326 Ludwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 14326 Ludwell Court does offer parking.
Does 14326 Ludwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14326 Ludwell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14326 Ludwell Court have a pool?
Yes, 14326 Ludwell Court has a pool.
Does 14326 Ludwell Court have accessible units?
No, 14326 Ludwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14326 Ludwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14326 Ludwell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14326 Ludwell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14326 Ludwell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
