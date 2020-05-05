14326 Ludwell Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage

Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with family room w/ separate dining area and updated kitchen w/ Quartz countertops, upgraded Grey cabinets, SS appliances w/lots of storage and opening up to private open patio. Upstairs with 3 bedroom with walk in closets. Huge master bedroom w/attached bath w/dual sink vanity and large shower. washer dryer included. The neighborhood features a dog park & central gathering space for the perfect Summer get together. Access to pool, park and playground, neighborhood located minutes from I69 and Hamilton Town Center and HSE schools.