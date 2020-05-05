14326 Ludwell Court

Amenities
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with family room w/ separate dining area and updated kitchen w/ Quartz countertops, upgraded Grey cabinets, SS appliances w/lots of storage and opening up to private open patio. Upstairs with 3 bedroom with walk in closets. Huge master bedroom w/attached bath w/dual sink vanity and large shower. washer dryer included. The neighborhood features a dog park & central gathering space for the perfect Summer get together. Access to pool, park and playground, neighborhood located minutes from I69 and Hamilton Town Center and HSE schools.