14266 Refreshing Garden Lane

Spacious & beautiful 4BD/2.5BA home in Oaks of Kraus Square! Fantastic location in highly rated HSE school district! This 3,031 square foot home greets you w/ two versatile rooms off the entry that could be used for dining, a flex space, office area or an optional sitting room. Open layout in the great room (w/gas burning fireplace) adjacent to the breakfast nook & kitchen. Newer carpet & wood laminate throughout. The layout is perfect for entertaining guests! Newer kitchen sink & faucet, elec range, dishwasher! Upstairs you have 4 bedrooms, laundry room (with W/D included), & a versatile loft adding more square footage! The home has great curb appeal & a wonderful backyard too! Very well maintained, clean, & ready for you to move-in! TO APPLY: GO TO WWW.BRYANTCO.MANAGEBUILDING.COM. Application Fee is $50.00 per person or $75.00 per couple.