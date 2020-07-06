14249 Country Breeze Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stately home offers approximately 2934 sq ft of living space with a huge loft overlooking the 2-story foyer. The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath layout features a formal dining room with a butler's pantry, an open great room accented with a lovely stone fireplace, and a large breakfast area and kitchen with abundant cabinet and counter space. An office and a laundry room with shelving complete the floor plan. All of the bedrooms have large walk-in closets, and the master bath offers a dual-sink vanity, a soaking tub and a separate shower. The large backyard is enclosed with a 6 ft privacy fence. Approximately 10 minutes to I-69 access, desirable schools, IU Health Saxony Hospital, shopping and dining at Hamilton Town Center, and much more!. Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.