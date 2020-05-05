All apartments in Fishers
13987 Wakefield Pl

13987 Wakefield Place · (317) 863-2356
Location

13987 Wakefield Place, Fishers, IN 46038

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1738 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HOME for the holidays! Move in ready FOUR bedroom two and half bath two story in popular Harrison Green. Situated on a .31 acre cul de sac lot there is room to garden, play, and just relax. Spacious deck for barbecues and gatherings. ALL appliances included even brand new washer and dryer. Two car attached garage. Formal living room and dining areas. Family room open to breakfast nook and kitchen. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, and easy access to State Road 37 or Allisonville Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13987 Wakefield Pl have any available units?
13987 Wakefield Pl has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13987 Wakefield Pl have?
Some of 13987 Wakefield Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13987 Wakefield Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13987 Wakefield Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13987 Wakefield Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13987 Wakefield Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13987 Wakefield Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13987 Wakefield Pl does offer parking.
Does 13987 Wakefield Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13987 Wakefield Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13987 Wakefield Pl have a pool?
No, 13987 Wakefield Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13987 Wakefield Pl have accessible units?
No, 13987 Wakefield Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13987 Wakefield Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13987 Wakefield Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13987 Wakefield Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13987 Wakefield Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
