13987 Wakefield Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

HOME for the holidays! Move in ready FOUR bedroom two and half bath two story in popular Harrison Green. Situated on a .31 acre cul de sac lot there is room to garden, play, and just relax. Spacious deck for barbecues and gatherings. ALL appliances included even brand new washer and dryer. Two car attached garage. Formal living room and dining areas. Family room open to breakfast nook and kitchen. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, and easy access to State Road 37 or Allisonville Road.