13957 Wimbleton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available for RENT August 1st 2020 !! Immaculate townhouse 3 Bedroom 21/2 Baths. 2 story foyer with iron railings.Spacious family room and eat in updated kitchen & breakfast bar. Kitchen with granite counter tops with , staggered cabinets , tile back splash, Stainless steel appliances with laminate HW flooring. Large deck on the back . New carpet . Master bedroom with w/private bath & walk-in closet. Mud room with storage and comes with washer dryer. Community has Pool, Tennis, Walking Trails, Basketball court and playground. Close to Award winning Hamilton southeastern schools and close to mall, restaurants, and highway