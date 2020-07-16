All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13957 Wimbleton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13957 Wimbleton Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

13957 Wimbleton Way

13957 Wimbleton Way · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13957 Wimbleton Way, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available for RENT August 1st 2020 !! Immaculate townhouse 3 Bedroom 21/2 Baths. 2 story foyer with iron railings.Spacious family room and eat in updated kitchen & breakfast bar. Kitchen with granite counter tops with , staggered cabinets , tile back splash, Stainless steel appliances with laminate HW flooring. Large deck on the back . New carpet . Master bedroom with w/private bath & walk-in closet. Mud room with storage and comes with washer dryer. Community has Pool, Tennis, Walking Trails, Basketball court and playground. Close to Award winning Hamilton southeastern schools and close to mall, restaurants, and highway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13957 Wimbleton Way have any available units?
13957 Wimbleton Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13957 Wimbleton Way have?
Some of 13957 Wimbleton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13957 Wimbleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
13957 Wimbleton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13957 Wimbleton Way pet-friendly?
No, 13957 Wimbleton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13957 Wimbleton Way offer parking?
Yes, 13957 Wimbleton Way offers parking.
Does 13957 Wimbleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13957 Wimbleton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13957 Wimbleton Way have a pool?
Yes, 13957 Wimbleton Way has a pool.
Does 13957 Wimbleton Way have accessible units?
No, 13957 Wimbleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13957 Wimbleton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13957 Wimbleton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13957 Wimbleton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13957 Wimbleton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13957 Wimbleton Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers Apartments with BalconiesFishers Apartments with Gyms
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity