13336 Dennison Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, like new, move in ready 5 Bdrm Home! Laminate Hardwoods thru out main level. Kitchen has SS appliances, dbl ovens, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, large center island and spacious Bkfst Nook. Formal Dining Room. Craftsman trim details throughout! Gas frpl in Great Room. Main floor private office with glass french doors. Main floor guest Bdrm with full bath. Loft for added living space. Large Mstr Bedroom with trey ceiling and spacious Master Bath with tile shower and split double vanities. Walk in closets in all Bedrooms! Upper level Laundry. Neutral decor, built in lockers/storage space, and upgraded rod iron stair railing! Full Basement! 3 Car side load garage! Large wood Deck!