Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:27 AM

13336 Dennison Drive E

13336 Dennison Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

13336 Dennison Drive East, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, like new, move in ready 5 Bdrm Home! Laminate Hardwoods thru out main level. Kitchen has SS appliances, dbl ovens, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, large center island and spacious Bkfst Nook. Formal Dining Room. Craftsman trim details throughout! Gas frpl in Great Room. Main floor private office with glass french doors. Main floor guest Bdrm with full bath. Loft for added living space. Large Mstr Bedroom with trey ceiling and spacious Master Bath with tile shower and split double vanities. Walk in closets in all Bedrooms! Upper level Laundry. Neutral decor, built in lockers/storage space, and upgraded rod iron stair railing! Full Basement! 3 Car side load garage! Large wood Deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13336 Dennison Drive E have any available units?
13336 Dennison Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13336 Dennison Drive E have?
Some of 13336 Dennison Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13336 Dennison Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
13336 Dennison Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13336 Dennison Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 13336 Dennison Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13336 Dennison Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 13336 Dennison Drive E offers parking.
Does 13336 Dennison Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13336 Dennison Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13336 Dennison Drive E have a pool?
Yes, 13336 Dennison Drive E has a pool.
Does 13336 Dennison Drive E have accessible units?
No, 13336 Dennison Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 13336 Dennison Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13336 Dennison Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 13336 Dennison Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 13336 Dennison Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.

