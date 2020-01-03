All apartments in Fishers
12898 Gloria Dr
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

12898 Gloria Dr

12898 Gloria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12898 Gloria Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
$1,750 - Large 2 Bed/2 Bath 4 yr old home with den, eat-in kitchen with island, dining room, living room, family room freshly painted and ready to move in by November 15. Nine foot ceilings and hardwood floors with ceramic tile adorn this 1551 square foot home with patio with retractable awning and extended two car garage in an ideal community for maintenance free living for active adults over age 55. Bathrooms with added grab bars, large master bedroom suite with walk in closet, large walk in shower and double vanity, second bathroom with tub.
Multiple clubhouses with amenities including indoor/outdoor pools, meeting rooms, billiards room, library, computer room, tennis courts, pickle ball, basketball courts and so much more.
Rent includes HOA dues, including all yard care and watering, planting bed maintenance, snow removal over 2". All other utilities are responsibility of tenant.
Small pets allowed, $10.00 per pet per month fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12898 Gloria Dr have any available units?
12898 Gloria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12898 Gloria Dr have?
Some of 12898 Gloria Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12898 Gloria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12898 Gloria Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12898 Gloria Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12898 Gloria Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12898 Gloria Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12898 Gloria Dr offers parking.
Does 12898 Gloria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12898 Gloria Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12898 Gloria Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12898 Gloria Dr has a pool.
Does 12898 Gloria Dr have accessible units?
No, 12898 Gloria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12898 Gloria Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12898 Gloria Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12898 Gloria Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12898 Gloria Dr has units with air conditioning.
