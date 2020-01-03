12898 Gloria Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

$1,750 - Large 2 Bed/2 Bath 4 yr old home with den, eat-in kitchen with island, dining room, living room, family room freshly painted and ready to move in by November 15. Nine foot ceilings and hardwood floors with ceramic tile adorn this 1551 square foot home with patio with retractable awning and extended two car garage in an ideal community for maintenance free living for active adults over age 55. Bathrooms with added grab bars, large master bedroom suite with walk in closet, large walk in shower and double vanity, second bathroom with tub.

Multiple clubhouses with amenities including indoor/outdoor pools, meeting rooms, billiards room, library, computer room, tennis courts, pickle ball, basketball courts and so much more.

Rent includes HOA dues, including all yard care and watering, planting bed maintenance, snow removal over 2". All other utilities are responsibility of tenant.

Small pets allowed, $10.00 per pet per month fee.