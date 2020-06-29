12853 Courage Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Home You've Been Looking For! - Check out this gorgeous home in the Brook Chase Subdivision! Open Floor Plan with new waterproof planking and fresh paint throughout! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft! Every bedroom has a walk-in closet for plenty of storage. This location is close to Hamilton Towne Center, dining, schools and more.



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



(RLNE5501407)