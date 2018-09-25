All apartments in Fishers
12687 White Chapel Circle

12687 White Chapel Circle
Location

12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen. Updated kitchen with , granite counter tops, with SS appliances beautiful dark floors throughout the kitchen and entry. Upstairs has three bedrooms and 2 full Baths. Large master suite with walk in closet. Washer dryer included . End unit with tons of light and privacy. Great neighborhood with pool playground and tennis courts. Close to Hamilton Southeastern mall , dining and highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12687 White Chapel Circle have any available units?
12687 White Chapel Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12687 White Chapel Circle have?
Some of 12687 White Chapel Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12687 White Chapel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12687 White Chapel Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12687 White Chapel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12687 White Chapel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12687 White Chapel Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12687 White Chapel Circle does offer parking.
Does 12687 White Chapel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12687 White Chapel Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12687 White Chapel Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12687 White Chapel Circle has a pool.
Does 12687 White Chapel Circle have accessible units?
No, 12687 White Chapel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12687 White Chapel Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12687 White Chapel Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12687 White Chapel Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12687 White Chapel Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
