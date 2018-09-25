12687 White Chapel Circle

Amenities

Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen. Updated kitchen with , granite counter tops, with SS appliances beautiful dark floors throughout the kitchen and entry. Upstairs has three bedrooms and 2 full Baths. Large master suite with walk in closet. Washer dryer included . End unit with tons of light and privacy. Great neighborhood with pool playground and tennis courts. Close to Hamilton Southeastern mall , dining and highway access.