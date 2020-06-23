12676 Tamworth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Maintenance Free Living! Well Appointed 3BD/2BA Townhome in Avalon of Fishers! Hardwood Floors on Main Lvl, Entry w/Iron Spindle Staircase leading to the Family Room. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets w/plenty of storage, Large Eat In Area w/Windows & Access to the Outdoor Living Space. Master BD w/WIC & Full Bath w/Walk-In Shower & Granite Countertops. Two Additional BD's & Full BA w/Tub & Shower Combo. Lower Level Entry off the Garage w/Coat/Storage Closet and Laundry Room. 2-Car Attached Garage. Close Proximity to Hamilton Town Center, Parks, Trails & I-69! A+ Hamilton Southeastern Schools.