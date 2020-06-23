All apartments in Fishers
12676 Tamworth Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

12676 Tamworth Drive

12676 Tamworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12676 Tamworth Drive, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Maintenance Free Living! Well Appointed 3BD/2BA Townhome in Avalon of Fishers! Hardwood Floors on Main Lvl, Entry w/Iron Spindle Staircase leading to the Family Room. Kitchen w/Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Beautiful Cabinets w/plenty of storage, Large Eat In Area w/Windows & Access to the Outdoor Living Space. Master BD w/WIC & Full Bath w/Walk-In Shower & Granite Countertops. Two Additional BD's & Full BA w/Tub & Shower Combo. Lower Level Entry off the Garage w/Coat/Storage Closet and Laundry Room. 2-Car Attached Garage. Close Proximity to Hamilton Town Center, Parks, Trails & I-69! A+ Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12676 Tamworth Drive have any available units?
12676 Tamworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12676 Tamworth Drive have?
Some of 12676 Tamworth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12676 Tamworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12676 Tamworth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12676 Tamworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12676 Tamworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12676 Tamworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12676 Tamworth Drive does offer parking.
Does 12676 Tamworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12676 Tamworth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12676 Tamworth Drive have a pool?
No, 12676 Tamworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12676 Tamworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 12676 Tamworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12676 Tamworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12676 Tamworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12676 Tamworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12676 Tamworth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
