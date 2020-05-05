12676 Brewton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 2 BR / 2 BA condo available for immediate lease. Beautiful layout and spacious home. 2 spacious rooms with each room having it's own attached full bathroom suite. Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms and WIC with both rooms. Walking distance to I37 and close proximity to parks, HTC and award winning HSE school district. Pets allowed with Pet policy. Washer Dryer stays with house at no additional charge. All appliances stay. Professionally cleaned home and carpet. Tenant has the option to buy the property at the end of year 1 and sellers will execute a land contract. Owner pays water, trash and exterior as part of HOA. Tenant pays gas and electric only.