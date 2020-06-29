12258 Weathered Edge Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home w Loft, 2.5 bath, 2.5 garage + bump out for plenty of Storage! Wonderful location! No neighbors in front or backyard. Big open front lot & backyard attaches to Brook School Elementary soccer field. All 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets + very spacious loft upstairs. Large vaulted Master bedroom w His & Her Walk-in Closets. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs; washer and dryer included. Oversized family/great room has built in surround system. Kitchen w breakfast nook + nice bay window. All electric, high-end 15 Sheer Carrier Heating & Cooling system installed in 2014 w 10-year warranty, water heater 2018 w 6 year warranty & water softener. New paint, carpet & flooring! Security system sensors installed.