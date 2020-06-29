All apartments in Fishers
12258 Weathered Edge Drive

12258 Weathered Edge Drive
Location

12258 Weathered Edge Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home w Loft, 2.5 bath, 2.5 garage + bump out for plenty of Storage! Wonderful location! No neighbors in front or backyard. Big open front lot & backyard attaches to Brook School Elementary soccer field. All 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets + very spacious loft upstairs. Large vaulted Master bedroom w His & Her Walk-in Closets. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs; washer and dryer included. Oversized family/great room has built in surround system. Kitchen w breakfast nook + nice bay window. All electric, high-end 15 Sheer Carrier Heating & Cooling system installed in 2014 w 10-year warranty, water heater 2018 w 6 year warranty & water softener. New paint, carpet & flooring! Security system sensors installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12258 Weathered Edge Drive have any available units?
12258 Weathered Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12258 Weathered Edge Drive have?
Some of 12258 Weathered Edge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12258 Weathered Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12258 Weathered Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12258 Weathered Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12258 Weathered Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12258 Weathered Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12258 Weathered Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 12258 Weathered Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12258 Weathered Edge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12258 Weathered Edge Drive have a pool?
No, 12258 Weathered Edge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12258 Weathered Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12258 Weathered Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12258 Weathered Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12258 Weathered Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12258 Weathered Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12258 Weathered Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

