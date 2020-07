Amenities

Home available for rent in Sandstone Lakes Available July 20th 2020. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths with 2 car attached garage and fully fenced backyard. MAin level features Formal living and dining room along with open kitchen adjacent to family room w/ fireplace w/ Hardwood floors. Kitchen with center island and breakfast room and SS appliances overlooking big yard. . Upstairs with 4 spacious bedroom with 2 full baths . Master bedroom with walk in closets dual sinks and garden tub. Minutes from Hamilton Town Centre and Geist. Hamilton Southeastern schools.