10883 Veon Dr

Large 4 Bedroom in Fishers - Great Location, Very Close To Fishers High School in Popular Ridgefield! New Carpet And Fresh Paint Throughout This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home! Large Family Room With Gas Fireplace Opens To The Large Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, And Plenty Of Pantry Space! Sunroom Looks Out To Fenced Yard! Upstairs Boasts A Large, Versatile Loft Space! Huge Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings! Double Sinks, Garden Tub/Separate Shower in Master Bath. Additional Bedrooms Are Generous In Size With Plenty Of Closet Space! Washer And Dryer Included! Extended 2 Car Garage! Move-In Ready Now! Come See For Yourself!



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE3474845)