Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
10693 Summerwood Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

10693 Summerwood Lane

10693 Summerwood Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10693 Summerwood Lane, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Well Maintained, Move-In-Ready Home Near Fisher's High School. Home Has Newer Roof (2013), Laminate Wood Flooring Installed In June 2016 On Entire Lower Level, Carpet Replaced On Entire Upper Level In 2017, All New Black Stainless Appliances In 2017. Bedrooms Professionally Painted In 2017, Chair Rail Installed In Master Bedroom And Guest Bedroom. New Vanities, Vanity Tops, Faucets, Lights And Flooring In Both Master Bathroom And Guest Bathroom. Ladies Will Love The The Huge Walk In Closet In The Master! This Home Has A Beautiful Open Floor Plan Making It Perfect For Entertaining. Large Back Yard Is Great For Cookouts And Family Gatherings. Yard Has Been Professionally Serviced And Well Kept Landscaping. Unit is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10693 Summerwood Lane have any available units?
10693 Summerwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 10693 Summerwood Lane have?
Some of 10693 Summerwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10693 Summerwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10693 Summerwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10693 Summerwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10693 Summerwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10693 Summerwood Lane offer parking?
No, 10693 Summerwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10693 Summerwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10693 Summerwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10693 Summerwood Lane have a pool?
No, 10693 Summerwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10693 Summerwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 10693 Summerwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10693 Summerwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10693 Summerwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10693 Summerwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10693 Summerwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
