10693 Summerwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Well Maintained, Move-In-Ready Home Near Fisher's High School. Home Has Newer Roof (2013), Laminate Wood Flooring Installed In June 2016 On Entire Lower Level, Carpet Replaced On Entire Upper Level In 2017, All New Black Stainless Appliances In 2017. Bedrooms Professionally Painted In 2017, Chair Rail Installed In Master Bedroom And Guest Bedroom. New Vanities, Vanity Tops, Faucets, Lights And Flooring In Both Master Bathroom And Guest Bathroom. Ladies Will Love The The Huge Walk In Closet In The Master! This Home Has A Beautiful Open Floor Plan Making It Perfect For Entertaining. Large Back Yard Is Great For Cookouts And Family Gatherings. Yard Has Been Professionally Serviced And Well Kept Landscaping. Unit is unfurnished.