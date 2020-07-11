10208 BRUSHFIELD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Classic, warm home with newer stainless steel appliances, newer carpeting, newer laminate, newer paint, & kitchen with island in a wonderful location, in a friendly neighborhood for lease in Fishers! Home resides within HSE school district and is only minutes from Fall Creek, Geist Reservoir, Hamilton Town Center, shopping, churches, golf courses, parks, Top Golf, & more! Home also offers an upstairs laundry, open first floor layout, fireplace, large pantry, large closets, full fenced rear yard, and a nice sized deck. Don't miss out!